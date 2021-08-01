TshisaLIVE

#LoveLivesHere | Singer Berita and hubby Nota celebrate their anniversary

01 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Nota and Berita celebrated their anniversary.
Nota and Berita celebrated their anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi

It’s been a year since Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi and singer Berita made their relationship public, and even though the couple lead a private life, their anniversary is something they celebrate openly. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nota posted a picture of them together to celebrate their union.

“Happy Anniversary to the babies. The July 26 love movement!” he wrote.

In July last year the couple revealed they were officially off the market after Nota paid lobola for the songstress. 

Taking to Instagram, Berita excitedly shared the news with her followers.

“I enjoy our privacy but this is God’s blessing, I share from a place of pure bliss, love, joy and gratitude. The coming together of two families is a beautiful sacred occasion in African culture,” she wrote.

“This past weekend the Khumalo and the Baloyi families came together. The Khumalos are excited they received their cows. The Baloyis are excited received their bride. Family is everything! I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life.”

Though the couple have not had their white wedding yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems Berita is planning to have a big celebration with friends and family once it is behind us. 

Nota, who is rapper Kwesta’s former manager, is known for his controversial rants about media personalities and has trended on Twitter many times for his opinions.

TshisaLIVE
