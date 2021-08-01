LoveLivesHere | Singer Berita and hubby Nota celebrate their anniversary

In July last year the couple revealed they were officially off the market after Nota paid lobola for the songstress.

Taking to Instagram, Berita excitedly shared the news with her followers.

“I enjoy our privacy but this is God’s blessing, I share from a place of pure bliss, love, joy and gratitude. The coming together of two families is a beautiful sacred occasion in African culture,” she wrote.

“This past weekend the Khumalo and the Baloyi families came together. The Khumalos are excited they received their cows. The Baloyis are excited received their bride. Family is everything! I am the luckiest girl in the world united for life with the love of my life.”

Though the couple have not had their white wedding yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems Berita is planning to have a big celebration with friends and family once it is behind us.