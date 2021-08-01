Mmatema testifies that God healed her husband from pain after they prayed in spirit

As a Christian, songstress Mmatema places her faith in God for everything in life, from blessings to healing from all illness, and she took to her Instagram to testify that God healed her husband recently.

The former Idols SA contestant turned actress explained that her husband, Tshepo Gavu, started experiencing pain recently near an area where he was surgically operated on a few years ago.

“Allow me to testify about Yahweh Rapha (God who heals)," Mmatema began her post.

“My husband experienced some pains in his tummy about a week or two ago and he kept saying he feels this pain just around where he had his appendix operation a few years ago,” she said.

Mmatema said, in an attempt not to make a mountain out of a molehill, both she and her hubby took the matter lightly and attempted to self medicate.

“Now as you know, we took things light and went yah drink this, eat that, Google this or do that, but the pain just kept getting worse and I could see fear even starting to get to us.”

The Yahweh hitmaker said as she felt fear begin to grab them, she looked to God to intervene.

“One evening, I asked him to believe with me and we pray this away. He did and we started praying.

“Around midnight my husband just jumped out of bed, rushed to the bathroom and started vomiting. The next day he said yah it’s getting better, and I remember saying to him, 'hun declare what you want to see happen and not what is the reality, coz that’s what faith is'. We declared health together that whole day and by the end of the day he was completely healed,” Mmatema wrote.

The singer went on to encourage people to have faith and reminded them that “prayer still works”.

Read her full testimony here: