7 touching tributes from colleagues of Shona Ferguson struggling to deal with his death

The biggest names in SA entertainment have shared their tributes to producer and actor Shona Ferguson, revealing that many are still struggling to come to terms with his death.

Shona died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the family confirmed that he had died from Covid-19-related complications and not heart problems as was earlier reported.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today [Friday]. Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19-related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.”

The family asked for privacy as they mourn his untimely death.

Since hearing the news, the industry has been rocked to its core, with heartbreak being seen across the land over the death of The Queen star. Mzansi stars who had the privilege of working with the star shared their sorrow.

People who worked closely with Shona, such as Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Zenande Mfenyana and many others paid tribute to the late actor with their own personal moments with the iconic TV giant, sharing what his death meant for entertainment.

“Been tossing and turning, praying and crying ... I am at a loss with Mr Sho’s passing. It’s almost as if some people are exempt from dying, he was one of them. My mind is trying to process this loss, I feel helpless,” said Zenande.

