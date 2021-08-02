DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight
“While yap yapping about my name don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a DJ, I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home,” DJ Tira said
DJ Tira, KwaZulu-Natal musician and Afrotainment owner, has come under fire on social media after a gig at a Maboneng, Johannesburg, club at the weekend.
Several videos shared on social media allegedly show large crowds partying without masks as DJ Tira performs on stage at the Cosmopolitan Lounge.
In a since-deleted tweet, DJ Tira shared a clip on his official social media account with the caption: “A big thank you to everyone that showed up at Cosmopolitan Lounge last night! Another banger from #RockstarForever feat Nicole Elocin and Darksilver — #SceluMoya [sic]".
The event was held on Saturday night. Under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, gatherings are allowed but are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors with strict social distancing protocols and mask-wearing compulsory.
Attempts were made to contact DJ Tira and his management, who declined to comment on the issue. However, the DJ took to his Twitter account to clarify his stance on the gig and the backlash it attracted on social media.
“While yap yapping about my name don't forget I don't own a venue, I'm a DJ, I get booked to come and perform, get paid and go home.”
He added, “Be responsible and remove yourself from places that may be a danger to your health.”
Tira has publicly endorsed the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.
A manager from Cosmopolitan Lounge told TimesLIVE the videos doing the rounds were done for “marketing purposes”.
“It’s a video, we can make any video we want, and we have a right.”
Tira hit back at some of the negative comments he's received.
In one of his responses to a tweep asking him to be responsible as an artist, he responded with “rest” and later sarcastically told the tweeps they could shut down venues all over SA if events made them angry.
Gauteng police could not immediately respond on the matter.
