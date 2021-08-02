DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight

DJ Tira, KwaZulu-Natal musician and Afrotainment owner, has come under fire on social media after a gig at a Maboneng, Johannesburg, club at the weekend.

Several videos shared on social media allegedly show large crowds partying without masks as DJ Tira performs on stage at the Cosmopolitan Lounge.

In a since-deleted tweet, DJ Tira shared a clip on his official social media account with the caption: “A big thank you to everyone that showed up at Cosmopolitan Lounge last night! Another banger from #RockstarForever feat Nicole Elocin and Darksilver — #SceluMoya [sic]".