Dr Musa and Liesl share their recovery journey as they battle Covid-19

‘I slept the entire day today. Covid really is a messy rollercoaster. My baby made me supper that I couldn’t even finish’ said Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 August 2021 - 11:00
Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and her hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni are battling against Covid-19.
Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni have been quarantining at home after they tested positive for Covid-19, and they have opened up about the hectic rollercoaster their recovery journey has been.

Musa, who is a medical doctor, announced last week that after having managed to steer clear of the coronavirus for a while, he had tested positive.

His new wife revealed she had also contracted the virus.

Liesl took to her Instagram to share the experience.

“For about 18 months my medical doctor has managed to steer clear of the dreaded Covid-19 virus but a couple of days ago he (read we) tested positive

“What a crazy, hectic experience, but as you can understand I am well taken care of. Today is a good day and with each day of this rollercoaster ride that passes I feel more and more like myself.

“We are on the mend and would like to thank all our friends and family for the prayers. We are slowly but surely healing day by day. Keep safe out there,” she said.

In the comment section, her hubby used the post to again gush about his wifey.

“My beautiful and strong Covid-19 partner. I love you always. You’re the best person I’ve ever met. I love you,” he wrote.

Proving the unpredictability of the virus and the recovery journey, Liesl updated her followers on Sunday, detailing how compared to previous days, it had been a difficult day for her.

“I slept the entire day today. Covid-19 really is a messy rollercoaster. My baby made me supper that I couldn't even finish,” she said before adding, “Thank you for looking after me Musa.”

