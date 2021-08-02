Dr Musa and Liesl share their recovery journey as they battle Covid-19

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni have been quarantining at home after they tested positive for Covid-19, and they have opened up about the hectic rollercoaster their recovery journey has been.

Musa, who is a medical doctor, announced last week that after having managed to steer clear of the coronavirus for a while, he had tested positive.

His new wife revealed she had also contracted the virus.