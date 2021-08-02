TshisaLIVE

Fana Mokoena slams SACP’s Blade Nzimande for ‘insurrection’ comments

‘Blade Nzimande has just written a film called The Insurrection. It’s a dramatic script which is not well researched and has no actors’

02 August 2021 - 12:00
The actor has lambasted politician Blade Nzimande.
Image: Instagram/Fana Mokoena

Hotel Rwanda actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has taken to social media to call out higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande after the 100th anniversary of the SACP.

Speaking at a webinar to celebrate the party’s 100th founding anniversary with a special message, general secretary Nzimande tore into the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa faction in the ANC calling itself the RET forces.

He said this grouping, which supports former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, has tainted and turned dirty a noble conference resolution.

See here:

ANC should consider changing its now 'dirty', 'vulgarised' RET conference resolution — Nzimande

The ANC conference resolution calling for radical economic transformation has been so vulgarised by a certain grouping that the governing party ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Though he wasn’t directly taking aim at his comments, the Scandal! actor took to Twitter to call out the SACP and Blade.

Fana believes the SACP claims to have risen up against the system are all in the imagination of the politician’s head and had no real life impact. 

“Blade Nzimande has just written a film called The Insurrection. It’s a dramatic script which is not well researched and has no actors. In short, it’s a creative intsomi of epic proportions he played in his own mind and shared with his colleagues at the SACP,” wrote Fana. 

This led to much discussion under the tweet, with many fans expressing their opinions of SA’s leadership.

Check them out:

The actor-turned-politician isn’t afraid to share his thoughts on the TL with fans. 

Earlier this year the ANC held an NEC meeting to discuss several issues including the state of the organisation, the step-aside resolution, the fate of Magashule and the local government elections.

In series of tweets, Mokoena claimed the ANC was plundering SA through corruption.

“The ANC is responsible for the current demise of the country: unemployment, declining economy, non-transformation in education, business and so on,” he said.

