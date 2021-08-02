Fana Mokoena slams SACP’s Blade Nzimande for ‘insurrection’ comments

Hotel Rwanda actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has taken to social media to call out higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande after the 100th anniversary of the SACP.

Speaking at a webinar to celebrate the party’s 100th founding anniversary with a special message, general secretary Nzimande tore into the anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa faction in the ANC calling itself the RET forces.

He said this grouping, which supports former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, has tainted and turned dirty a noble conference resolution.

See here: