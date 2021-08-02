LISTEN | Zingah talks about finding himself after leaving K.O’s record label

Recalling his experience of leaving K.O’s record label, Cash Time, the rapper said it helped him humble himself.

“It was a humbling experience. I grew up having people on my side. That was the first time I experienced people turning on me.

“K.O and I are good. He’s the guy who changed my life and I’ve made it a point to not forget that. Even in our split as Cash Time, he’s always reached out to remind me not to give up, and he still does that to this day. He’s sort of like a big brother.”

After leaving Cash Time, Zingah went to work with DJ Maphorisa to help him grow his brand.

“He’s one of the greatest human beings I have ever come across in the industry. He is the greatest producer in our country. He’s able to have the smallest ego in the room, which I find amazing and am trying to master.”

Zingah recorded and executively produced Scamtho, and said the sounds he has explored are a good balance of hip-hop and reminiscent of the amapiano genre.

“I have a song with Kamo Mphela. We grew pretty close. I spent some time in the studio. Her touch on the song was dope. It was dope to see her reaction to her sounding that way on a song that is not amapiano,”

Having reinvented himself, Zingah said as more people gravitate towards his Instagram personality, he is looking to do a podcast.

“I’m interested in podcasting. If I can grab some acting roles this year as well that would be lovely. The idea is for me to have no time. I am ready to do it all, but music is my first love.”