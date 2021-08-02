TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi threatens legal action against troll accusing her of spreading hatred towards Indians

02 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Thusi might take a troll to court for her accusations.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi says she is looking to take legal action against a Twitter user who made defamatory claims about her.

Pearl responded to US actress Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter post earlier this year calling for people to use their resources and donate to aid in the aftermath of Covid-19 in India. 

That’s when a local Twitter user responded to Priyanka’s tweet by claiming Pearl was spreading hatred towards Indians in SA.

The tweep said: “Please, please help us in SA ! Your friend Pearl Thusi is spreading hatred towards Indians in SA! Get her to stop. She has 2-million followers and is spreading hatred  without understanding the truth. We live in Phoenix and know fear! Someone needs to stop her.” 

The Queen Sono actress was quick to trash the claims, saying if her accuser could not substantiate her allegations, she would take her to court.

Guys. Point me in the direction of when I spread hatred towards Indians? If you cannot find it, then I’d like to point my lawyer in the direction of the point where I take you to court,” Pearl wrote.

This comes after murder cases in Durban as a result of the racial tensions that erupted between Indian and black people during the looting and unrest last month 

Pearl has changed her approach to how she deals with trolls on Twitter.

The Pearl of pre-2019 would have probably resorted to insults whereas 2021 Pearl is more about engaging tweeps where necessary.

Even though she will summon her lawyers on a troll, the actress has made it clear she’s no longer bothered by mere trolling because she’s healed.

I’ve healed guys. I’m whole. I’m not perfect but I love who I am. Insulting me doesn’t work any more. I’m here to learn, engage and grow. We can disagree, that’s healthy, but insulting me doesn’t get the same reaction any more. Don’t bother.”

