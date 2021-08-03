‘Don’t be scared’ — Jackie Phamotse writes to Somizi’s ‘estranged’ hubby Mohale

In the wake of Mohale Motaung reportedly accusing his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo of abuse, Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to Mohale.

Somizi and Mohale trended for hours after Sunday World published an article in which Mohale detailed alleged abuse incidents during an interview with the producers of Somizi’s reality show Living The Dream With Somizi, which were allegedly recorded.

Taking to Twitter, Jackie said she has been aware of the pain Mohale has had to endure and wanted him to take care of himself.

“Dear Mohale Motaung, don’t be scared any more! This is your life! They can’t bully you any more! We hear you! We have been seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story. Fight for your life back! And f*ck it! You deserve half of everything! Yes, I said it! But fix your self first!” she wrote.

The author went on to offer her help and assistance to Mohale, saying he needs to fight.

“You are the only one who knows the truth, you were young! But you took a chance and here we are! Now you need to fight, you need to save your soul. Don’t think you are alone. Look into your self and find strength, seek courage from God. When you ready I’ll be waiting to help.”