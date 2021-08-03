‘Don’t be scared’ — Jackie Phamotse writes to Somizi’s ‘estranged’ hubby Mohale
‘You are the only one who knows the truth’
In the wake of Mohale Motaung reportedly accusing his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo of abuse, Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to Mohale.
Somizi and Mohale trended for hours after Sunday World published an article in which Mohale detailed alleged abuse incidents during an interview with the producers of Somizi’s reality show Living The Dream With Somizi, which were allegedly recorded.
Taking to Twitter, Jackie said she has been aware of the pain Mohale has had to endure and wanted him to take care of himself.
“Dear Mohale Motaung, don’t be scared any more! This is your life! They can’t bully you any more! We hear you! We have been seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story. Fight for your life back! And f*ck it! You deserve half of everything! Yes, I said it! But fix your self first!” she wrote.
The author went on to offer her help and assistance to Mohale, saying he needs to fight.
“You are the only one who knows the truth, you were young! But you took a chance and here we are! Now you need to fight, you need to save your soul. Don’t think you are alone. Look into your self and find strength, seek courage from God. When you ready I’ll be waiting to help.”
Recalling a tweet posted by Mohale earlier this year in which he made a comment about abusers, Jackie said it is important for people to remember the importance of the post.
“This tweet was so important and still is,” she wrote.
Amanada Black, Penny Lebyane and other celebrities also took to their timeline rallying behind Mohale using the hashtag #IBelieveMohale.
#IBelieveMohale Abusers must have no where to hide especially behind their positions of influence and power.— PennyLebyane💚TheOneAndOnly (@PennyLebyane) August 2, 2021
The reality in SA, if a convicted abuser is a public figure or 'vip', they often celebrated further. Their minions will push the #gbv when the cameras are on but are logged off when their friends are CONVICTED. #ibelievemohale— Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! 🏳️🌈 (@RosieMotene) August 2, 2021
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale for comment but did not get a response by the time this article was published.
In response to the article in the Sunday publication, TshisaLIVE received a statement from Somizi’s management in which he said he is aware of the allegations of abuse against him.
However, the star said before making further comments he will refer the matter to his lawyers.
“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the newspaper on August 1 2021. Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team, who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward.
“No further comment will be given until such a time deemed necessary by his legal representatives.”