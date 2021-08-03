Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has opened about having a brush with death after dealing with life-threatening health concerns.

Taking to Instagram in a regular update for fans, the Royal AM owner revealed the past week has been challenging for her as she was battling a life-threatening health condition — high blood pressure —for some time.

The Kwa Mam’Mkhize star shared advice on the best way to recover after being ill, owing it all to switching off her phone and taking a break. Shauwn said she’s been on bed rest for a while.

“During my recovery I really just had to go offline, rest, reset and realign my priorities. One word of advice I’d like to share is for us to not take our health for granted and to listen to our bodies!

"I went from being well one day to being bed-ridden and diagnosed with high blood pressure the next,” said Shauwn.

She said while sedated on medication, she found the guidance she needed to get back on her feet.

Announcing her return, the star said she is back and better than ever.

“I’m back with a bang! Refreshed, relaxed and I am ready to face anything that has been thrown at me and still being thrown at me. I am recharged and sober. Let’s go! I am my mother’s daughter!” she wrote.