TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! This American TikToker thought Bonang was Zoe Saldana

03 August 2021 - 13:00
Bonang Matheba gets mistaken for American actress Zoe Saldana.
Bonang Matheba gets mistaken for American actress Zoe Saldana.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

In an embarrassing but funny moment, one TikTok creator mistook Bonang Matheba for American actress Zoe Saldana. 

In a now-viral video, American Nicholas Pinto shared that he saw a large crowd of people taking pictures with a certain lady and he followed suit. 

Little did he know that the lady he was referring to was SA's media mogul Bonang. 

“Today I saw tons of people with this lady, so I did too. I have no idea who she is though,” he wrote. “Tag her in the comments if you know her. She had a British accent.”

The video garnered over 2-million views on the app.

In a second video, Nicholas asked his followers if Bonang was the Colombiana actress. 

“Wait, so is this really her?” he asked.

Bonang caught wind of the viral video and was left “screaming” with laughter.

Bonang's reaction
Bonang's reaction
Image: screenshot

On social media, many found the encounter hilarious and shared their reactions. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

MORE

WATCH | This video of Bonang dissing Tik Tok goes viral — and it’s hilarious!

Queen B keeps giving us life.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LOL! Bonang jokes with fan who had breakfast with her cardboard cut-out

Bonang reacts to a fan “having breakfast” with a cardboard cut-out of the star
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi bags nomination for 'African Social Star of 2020' at E! People's Choice Awards

'This honour of being an E! People's Choice Awards nominee still within my reign is mind-blowing,' says Tunzi
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE
  3. Mmatema testifies that God healed her husband from pain after they prayed in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Food documentaries leave Pearl Thusi and her family ‘disgusted’ with meat TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘He made a song for me’ — DJ Zinhle reveals how Bongz won her heart TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...