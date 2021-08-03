TshisaLIVE

Who wrote the verse? DJ Maphorisa praised for rap lyrics on amapiano track

03 August 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Maphorisa's rap lyrics on an amapiano track is a real showstopper.
DJ Maphorisa's rap lyrics on an amapiano track is a real showstopper.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa's new hit single Izolo featuring Tyler ICU has got tongues wagging as many tweeps have been wondering who is responsible for writing DJ Maphorisa's impressive verse.

Tweeps have been particularly interested in finding out if Maphorisa wrote the hot verse because the DJ has slammed people who don't credit ghost writers in the past.

DJ sparked a debate in May when he took to Twitter saying that artists should always credit writers for their work.

“You must credit ghost writers. I don't care even if u pay 10-million still do the right thing — credit.” he wrote.

Even though tweeps cannot deny that the verse is amazing, some just aren't sure if Phori is capable of penning such a hot verse.

So tweeps have been speculating that Reason (also known as Sizwe Alakine) and even Mpura could be the men behind the verse.

Maphorisa hasn't responded to the questions and has chosen to keep South Africans in suspense.

TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Maphorisa for comment on this but did not receive an answer by the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, rapper AKA has also reacted to DJ Maphorisa's verse giving his stamp of approval.

“That sh*t is hard! he exclaimed on his Instagram stories.

DJ Maphorisa took home three awards at the SA Music Awards on Saturday for his work done alongside DJ Kabza De Small on their Scorpion Kings album.

He won Best Amapiano Album, Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year and has become one of Mzansi's most celebrated producers. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

DJ Maphorisa urges fellow artists to give ghost writers due credit

"I don't care even if you pay R10m, still do the right thing: credit," said Maphorisa.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Here’s what the streets thinks of DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s ‘Banyana’ EP

Madumane ke? Hit after hit!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Reason reveals how DJ Maphorisa helped him out of three-year-long depression

Reason is ready to make a comeback after his battle with depression.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE
  3. Mmatema testifies that God healed her husband from pain after they prayed in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘He made a song for me’ — DJ Zinhle reveals how Bongz won her heart TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...