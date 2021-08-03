Who wrote the verse? DJ Maphorisa praised for rap lyrics on amapiano track

DJ Maphorisa's new hit single Izolo featuring Tyler ICU has got tongues wagging as many tweeps have been wondering who is responsible for writing DJ Maphorisa's impressive verse.

Tweeps have been particularly interested in finding out if Maphorisa wrote the hot verse because the DJ has slammed people who don't credit ghost writers in the past.

DJ sparked a debate in May when he took to Twitter saying that artists should always credit writers for their work.

“You must credit ghost writers. I don't care even if u pay 10-million still do the right thing — credit.” he wrote.