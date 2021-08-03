Who wrote the verse? DJ Maphorisa praised for rap lyrics on amapiano track
DJ Maphorisa's new hit single Izolo featuring Tyler ICU has got tongues wagging as many tweeps have been wondering who is responsible for writing DJ Maphorisa's impressive verse.
Tweeps have been particularly interested in finding out if Maphorisa wrote the hot verse because the DJ has slammed people who don't credit ghost writers in the past.
DJ sparked a debate in May when he took to Twitter saying that artists should always credit writers for their work.
“You must credit ghost writers. I don't care even if u pay 10-million still do the right thing — credit.” he wrote.
ehhhhh u must credit ghost writers i dnt care even if u pay 10 million still do the right thing CREDIT— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) May 19, 2021
Even though tweeps cannot deny that the verse is amazing, some just aren't sure if Phori is capable of penning such a hot verse.
So tweeps have been speculating that Reason (also known as Sizwe Alakine) and even Mpura could be the men behind the verse.
Maphorisa hasn't responded to the questions and has chosen to keep South Africans in suspense.
TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Maphorisa for comment on this but did not receive an answer by the time of publishing this article.
Dankie @ReasonHD for the ghostwriting👏🏾 https://t.co/edUSpjxjyi— RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) August 2, 2021
Meanwhile, rapper AKA has also reacted to DJ Maphorisa's verse giving his stamp of approval.
“That sh*t is hard! he exclaimed on his Instagram stories.
DJ Maphorisa took home three awards at the SA Music Awards on Saturday for his work done alongside DJ Kabza De Small on their Scorpion Kings album.
He won Best Amapiano Album, Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year and has become one of Mzansi's most celebrated producers.