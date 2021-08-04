DJ Sbu teases 'radio station' featuring himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, Phat Joe & Gareth Cliff

DJ Sbu had radio heads in dreamland on Tuesday when he shared a post teasing the idea of a radio station featuring himself and other heavyweights including Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch and Gareth Cliff.

Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

The move drew sharp reactions on social media, with many calling for his return to the airwaves as soon as possible.

One fan drew up a mock radio line-up featuring some of the most famous radio personalities who have left mainstream radio in recent years.

This was shared by Sbu, who asked fans which female presenters they would want on the list.