TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu teases 'radio station' featuring himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, Phat Joe & Gareth Cliff

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 August 2021 - 13:00
Could Robert Marawa soon join other radio heavyweights on their own station?
Could Robert Marawa soon join other radio heavyweights on their own station?
Image: Tshepo Kekana.

DJ Sbu had radio heads in dreamland on Tuesday when he shared a post teasing the idea of a radio station featuring himself and other heavyweights including Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch and Gareth Cliff.

Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

The move drew sharp reactions on social media, with many calling for his return to the airwaves as soon as possible.

One fan drew up a mock radio line-up featuring some of the most famous radio personalities who have left mainstream radio in recent years.

This was shared by Sbu, who asked fans which female presenters they would want on the list.

Sbu has formed several online radio stations since he left in 2015, and many thought his post may be a hint that he might soon put together an All-Star line-up.

But it might remain a fantasy, since Sbu told City Press earlier this year that he was hanging up the mic to focus on music and business.

“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys. I am starting another radio station for young people. I will not be on air, but I will be nurturing new talent,” he said.

READ MORE

What you said: Fans want Robert Marawa back on SABC airwaves

Football fans are calling for the return of sports presenter Robert Marawa to the SABC airwaves after his sacking last week.
Sport
10 hours ago

'He's firing shots'- Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa spilling the tea

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after sports presenter Robert Marawa's interview with JJ Tabane.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa not happy with Marawa's departure from the SABC

Safa has joined many unhappy South Africans in openly condemning the unpopular decision by the SABC not to renew the contract of sports presenter ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marawa ‘fired by text’ by SABC on the same day MSW wins radio award

As has been his character when his relationship has turned sour with the SABC‚ outspoken sports presenter Robert Marawa has not gone quietly after a ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE
  4. Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi steps away from Metro FM mic amid abuse allegations TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...