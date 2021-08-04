DJ Sbu teases 'radio station' featuring himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, Phat Joe & Gareth Cliff
DJ Sbu had radio heads in dreamland on Tuesday when he shared a post teasing the idea of a radio station featuring himself and other heavyweights including Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch and Gareth Cliff.
Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.
The move drew sharp reactions on social media, with many calling for his return to the airwaves as soon as possible.
One fan drew up a mock radio line-up featuring some of the most famous radio personalities who have left mainstream radio in recent years.
This was shared by Sbu, who asked fans which female presenters they would want on the list.
Now that Robert has also joined the Fired Squad. How many of you would love to see this Radio Station happen and which sisters would you recommend to join these 🐐s on the line up? 😂@DJFreshSA @GarethCliff @iamtbotouch @robertmarawa@TheRealPhatJoe#TheMediaAvengers pic.twitter.com/f9ioLHU9tK— #djsbu (@djsbu) August 3, 2021
Sbu has formed several online radio stations since he left in 2015, and many thought his post may be a hint that he might soon put together an All-Star line-up.
But it might remain a fantasy, since Sbu told City Press earlier this year that he was hanging up the mic to focus on music and business.
“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys. I am starting another radio station for young people. I will not be on air, but I will be nurturing new talent,” he said.