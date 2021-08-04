'I wish I could hear you say 'l love you mommy' one more time - Shona Ferguson's family remember star

Shona Ferguson's family took to the podium at the late actor and producer's funeral service on Wednesday to share their fond memories of a loving son, brother, father and husband.

The actor's stepdaughter, Lesedi Ferguson, daughter Alicia Ferguson and grandson Ronewa shared heartbreaking tributes to their father.

“My grandpa was very much more than my grandpa' because he already knew whatever I wanted whenever I asked. He used to call me Khai and he used to call me King but now that he is in heaven I'll never hear him call me King,” Ronewa said.

Alicia said the pair had a “weird relationship”, but she always knew he loved her.

“My dad has done a lot for me as a person, he has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn't have taken. I'm very thankful that he has enabled me to do it.

“He had no doubts that I would succeed. He made me a promise to always be by my side and I'm going to make him a promise that whatever comes, I will always carry on his legacy and make him and my family proud”.

Lesedi said there were many fights that Shona fought in silence to protect his family, and said he would do whatever he could to protect those he loved.

“Dad was always our fighter and we went to bed every night knowing that whatever problems we had it was taken care of.

“The one thing I really miss the most is his hugs, they always made you feel like everything was going to be OK. To know that I cannot get that hug again and he won't be here for any other milestone is heartbreaking.

“He was a fighter on earth and he is our fighter in heaven. I still feel your love around us, even if you are not here.”