Omuhle Gela giving away a beauty school scholarship worth R28,500

Actress Omuhle Gela has joined in the fight to help educate a girl child and has announced that she will be giving away a scholarship to a beauty student in need.

In honour of the month of August and Women's Day, the star of Muvhango fame took to social media with a post announcing that she will be giving a scholarship worth R28,500 to a hopeful looking to study and qualify as a nail technician at the coveted Tammy Taylor Nail School in either Pretoria or Cape Town.

Omuhle says the recipient of the scholarship will be fully equipped with the necessary tools and business skills to take their nail dreams to the next level.

“The cost of the full training course includes expert training (beginner, intermediate, advanced and two master workshops are included)” the star said.