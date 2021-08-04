TshisaLIVE

Omuhle Gela giving away a beauty school scholarship worth R28,500

04 August 2021 - 08:00
Omuhle Gela wants to empower others through education.
Image: Instagram/Omuhle Gela

Actress Omuhle Gela has joined in the fight to help educate a girl child and has announced that she will be giving away a scholarship to a beauty student in need.

In honour of the month of August and Women's Day, the star of Muvhango fame took to social media with a post announcing that she will be giving a scholarship worth R28,500 to a hopeful looking to study and qualify as a nail technician at the coveted Tammy Taylor Nail School in either Pretoria or Cape Town. 

Omuhle says the recipient of the scholarship will be fully equipped with the necessary tools and business skills to take their nail dreams to the next level. 

“The cost of the full training course includes expert training (beginner, intermediate, advanced and two master workshops are included)” the star said.

The generous star is all giving when she can. Earlier this year, she hosted a yummy mummy luncheon with 25 other high-powered women who are mothers.

After hosting and treating the 25 special moms as part of her “Mom’s Day Off” events, the star said she hopes to give the yummy mummies a space to chat about being a parent, to take it easy and, ultimately, empower each other as black women raising the future generation.

“It’s very important that we have good conversations, network, have good food and drinks, just let loose once in a while and, most importantly, empower one another as young black women raising our future generation,” said Omuhle.

A new mommy herself, she knows being a mother can be overwhelming so a day of putting up their feet was all they needed.

“I must admit, being a mom can get overwhelming! So, this was much needed. Thank you moms for taking the day off with me. You looked amazing and it was good meeting each and every one of you,” she wrote. 

