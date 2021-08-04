POLL | What do you think of Katlego Maboe's return to social media?

It remains to be seen whether the entertainment industry and South Africans will welcome media personality Katlego Maboe back with open arms.

This after the star made a return to social media after losing “everything” last year.

The former Espresso host and face of the insurance company, Outsurance, posted his first Instagram message at the weekend after a nine-month-long social media hiatus.

He took a break amid a cheating scandal that was exposed in a viral video. In it, Katlego admitted to cheating on the mother of his son, Monique Muller, allegedly with Nikita Murray.