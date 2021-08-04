Simz Ngema writes an open letter to herself on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death

Actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema has reflected on her healing after losing her husband Dumi Masilele four years ago.

The Rhythm City actor died in August 2017 after he was shot in an attempted hijacking.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Simz penned a lengthy post sharing how she lived out her truth throughout her healing process.

“MaNgema, Dlokovu. I’m in awe of the person you have become. Four years ago, this day broke you and someone new was born. It hasn’t been easy but you’ve conquered so many battles.

“I appreciate your smile because I know how many times you’ve cried. Today, I choose to celebrate you for living your truth. For being gentle and soft. For believing in love no matter how many times it broke your heart. Let the sun shine in your face.” she wrote.