TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema writes an open letter to herself on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death

04 August 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Simphiwe Ngema commemorated husband Dumi Masilela's death by writing a letter to herself.
Simphiwe Ngema commemorated husband Dumi Masilela's death by writing a letter to herself.
Image: Instagram/ Simphiwe Ngema

Actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema has reflected on her healing after losing her husband Dumi Masilele four years ago.

The Rhythm City actor died in August 2017 after he was shot in an attempted hijacking.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Simz penned a lengthy post sharing how she lived out her truth throughout her healing process. 

“MaNgema, Dlokovu. I’m in awe of the person you have become. Four years ago, this day broke you and someone new was born. It hasn’t been easy but you’ve conquered so many battles.

“I appreciate your smile because I know how many times you’ve cried. Today, I choose to celebrate you for living your truth. For being gentle and soft. For believing in love no matter how many times it broke your heart. Let the sun shine in your face.” she wrote.

Five men were recently found guilty of murdering Dumi. 

During an interview with Mac G on Podcast And Chill in June, the actress opened up about her decision to not follow the trial.

“I made a conscious decision not to follow the trial because losing Dumi is a big enough burden to carry.

“I am not going to carry the burden of not forgiving as well. That will be too much for me. I don’t follow the trial because if the justice system fails me, then what?

“If they run free, then what? I am I going to be miserable for the rest of my life because there is somebody I haven't forgiven.”

Dumi Masilela’s mom speaks out: ‘I lost my job, pain of Dumi’s death has affected me badly’

Late 'Rhythm City' actor Dumi Masilela's mother has for the first time spoken out about her son's murder, telling the court how she fell into ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'Never forgotten': Artist creates mural for late actor Dumi Masilela

Dumi Masilela's memory still lives on!!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Simz Ngema remembers Dumi Masilela: My world just shattered again, I miss you

"All you ever wanted to do is music, didn’t even matter where we were"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE
  4. Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness TshisaLIVE
  5. Mmatema testifies that God healed her husband from pain after they prayed in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...