TshisaLIVE

Somizi steps away from Metro FM mic amid abuse allegations

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 August 2021 - 13:42
Somizi Mhlongo won't be on Metro FM for an unspecified period of time.
Somizi Mhlongo won't be on Metro FM for an unspecified period of time.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Idols SA judge and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is stepping away from the Metro FM mic amid claims he allegedly abused his “estranged” husband Mohale.

Sunday World reported that Mohale allegedly made the claims in an interview with producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi. Somizi’s management told TshisaLIVE it was aware of the allegations.

As calls for the star to address the claims mounted, the SABC said Somizi had met with his Metro FM bosses and requested time off.

“The SABC can confirm Metro FM management met with Mr Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr Mhlongo permission to do so.”

It also distanced itself from the allegations against Somizi.

“The corporation has noted the comments on social media about Mr Mhlongo and we would like to point out that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse and violence”.

On the weekend Somizi said he had referred the matter to his lawyers.

“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on August 1 2021. Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward.

“No further comment will be given until such a time deemed necessary by his legal representatives,” read the statement. 

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Mohale were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his lawyers

Somizi says he has heard about the allegations levelled against him by 'estranged' husband Mohale-Motaung.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Don’t be scared’ — Jackie Phamotse writes to Somizi’s ‘estranged’ hubby Mohale

'We hear you! We have been seeing your pain, your sad eyes tell a story.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Metro FM on Somizi lockdown extension 'joke': We don't tolerate any fake news & info peddling

A video of Somizi Mhlongo claiming that he was told about the lockdown extension went viral just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi says he's aware of allegations by Mohale of abuse — refers matter to his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE
  4. Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness TshisaLIVE
  5. Mmatema testifies that God healed her husband from pain after they prayed in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...