Gugu Khathi is raising awareness for schoolchildren amid the Covid-19 pandemic

05 August 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Gugu Khathi steps in to help children in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: instagram/Gugu Khathi

As Mzansi continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic Real House Wives of Durban star, and DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, is calling on the government to step up at government schools.

The reality TV star took to Instagram this week to ask what was being done for schoolchildren amid the pandemic.

“Department of social development, government: our kids in public schools and government schools are not OK. I think they have had one too many situation. They've had the lockdown, they've had load-shedding, they've had unrests, they've had Covid-19 in one lifetime. They are not OK,” she said.

Gugu said when she was in school she had access to social workers, and questioned why this had seemingly changed.

“We grew up in schools, government schools, where there were social workers, guidance councillors. Where are social workers? Our kids need help.”

Gugu went on to challenge the government to address safety, hunger, housing insecurity and physical health.

“Covid-19 alone has presented a worldwide challenge for schools. Issues of safety, isolation, mental health, hunger, housing insecurity and physical health are all amplified. In this time of crisis, the critical services that school social workers provide are more important than ever.

“School social workers are being called to the front lines to assist families with resources, mental health support and trauma care during the current pandemic,” she wrote, adding that these resources were also needed by children in government schools.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
