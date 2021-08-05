Gugu Khathi is raising awareness for schoolchildren amid the Covid-19 pandemic

As Mzansi continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic Real House Wives of Durban star, and DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, is calling on the government to step up at government schools.

The reality TV star took to Instagram this week to ask what was being done for schoolchildren amid the pandemic.

“Department of social development, government: our kids in public schools and government schools are not OK. I think they have had one too many situation. They've had the lockdown, they've had load-shedding, they've had unrests, they've had Covid-19 in one lifetime. They are not OK,” she said.

Gugu said when she was in school she had access to social workers, and questioned why this had seemingly changed.

“We grew up in schools, government schools, where there were social workers, guidance councillors. Where are social workers? Our kids need help.”