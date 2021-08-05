TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar wants you to cut yourself some slack

05 August 2021 - 07:00
Lady Zamar says there are no rehearsals for life, and that's why we should be kinder to ourselves when we mess up.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

Singer-songwriter Lady Zamar has pleaded with fans to not be too harsh on themselves when they make missteps, reminding them that this is their first time at this living life game.

In one of her messages of advice that she usually shares with the TL, the star asked her followers to show themselves compassion.

“Cut yourself some slack. No-one has had a chance to rehearse this life thing. We’re all doing it for the first time!” wrote Lady Zamar.

The Collide hitmaker's words of encouragement led to others discussing the star's thoughts.

Check out the reactions below:

The star often uses her Twitter platform to encourage others and share pearls of wisdom with her followers.

She recently wrote: “Be mindful of what you say, how you say it and how you treat others. Being gentle and loving comes at no price to you."

The singer also encouraged her fans to forgive and surround themselves with good company. 

“You can forgive someone without ever trusting them again. Forgiveness doesn’t automatically mean trust, like so many might believe. Surround yourself with people who can drag you out of your misery and make you feel good about yourself,” said Lady Zamar.

