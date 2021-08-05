Lady Zamar wants you to cut yourself some slack

Singer-songwriter Lady Zamar has pleaded with fans to not be too harsh on themselves when they make missteps, reminding them that this is their first time at this living life game.

In one of her messages of advice that she usually shares with the TL, the star asked her followers to show themselves compassion.

“Cut yourself some slack. No-one has had a chance to rehearse this life thing. We’re all doing it for the first time!” wrote Lady Zamar.