Lasizwe slams comparison of his reaction to his father's funeral with Connie Ferguson's composure

Media personality Lasizwe wasn't here for the shade thrown his way about his lack of composure at his father Menzi Mchunu's funeral, but a spelling error in his clapback only made things worse.

It all began after Twitter was abuzz about Connie Ferguson's composure and her farewell message to late husband Shona Ferguson at his funeral on Wednesday.

Shona died at 47 years old on Friday last week after Covid-19 complications.

In a post, a tweep compared Lasizwe breaking down and crying at his father's funeral to Connie's composure while burying the love of her life. The tweep said Connie should be respected because unlike Lasizwe, she did not “turn” the heartbreak into a content-making opportunity.

Catching wind of the tweet, Lasizwe clapped back by saying that people express their grief in different ways.

“We moan different,” wrote Lasizwe.