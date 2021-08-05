TshisaLIVE

Shimza: It must be nice sitting and doing nothing while criticising others who are trying

05 August 2021 - 06:00
DJ Shimza has come for those who sit back and criticise others.
African Woman hitmaker Shimza has hit back at those who do nothing but find fault with those who are trying to make a name for themselves.

With SA recently moving to lockdown alert level 3, Shimza has been making moves to try bring in the coins.

However, not everyone is on board with his hustle.

After Shimza posted a picture of himself alongside the caption “generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life”, social media users again came for his alleged political “connections”.

Though he didn't directly address his naysayers, Shimza did hit back at those who had nothing better to do with their time than criticise others.

“It must be nice sitting and doing nothing while criticising others who are trying,” said Shimza.

His comment led to a sharp debate in the comments section.

