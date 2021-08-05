Shimza: It must be nice sitting and doing nothing while criticising others who are trying
African Woman hitmaker Shimza has hit back at those who do nothing but find fault with those who are trying to make a name for themselves.
With SA recently moving to lockdown alert level 3, Shimza has been making moves to try bring in the coins.
However, not everyone is on board with his hustle.
After Shimza posted a picture of himself alongside the caption “generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life”, social media users again came for his alleged political “connections”.
Though he didn't directly address his naysayers, Shimza did hit back at those who had nothing better to do with their time than criticise others.
“It must be nice sitting and doing nothing while criticising others who are trying,” said Shimza.
His comment led to a sharp debate in the comments section.
When government is on your side you'll always say shit to people who are unable to get those opportunities. Stay humble— Sanele (@SaGcwensa) August 2, 2021
There is trying and there is privilege🤷♂️. Connection yinto engekho😢— Khuhlase🦀 (@MashobaK) August 2, 2021
You have to train yourself on how to deal with information you dont https://t.co/fLdoqUETll have to be able to know how to handle critics https://t.co/y4A5onLZwD have emotional intelligence is important as a human being.— Real Les (@LesGee88) August 3, 2021
How are you trying when you getting favor from government? pic.twitter.com/PmDkPSYHT4— Mxolisi Mzwazwa (@DeepPrince55) August 2, 2021
It would be very nice if you helped those that you are are trying instead of trolling them here xa unethuba🤞— QueenZee (@urmajestyzee) August 2, 2021