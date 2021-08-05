Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo reveals she’s 'fighting for dear life in hospital'
“My kid feeling my grief and comforting me, on the phone today, knowing very well that I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” Thembisa said.
With the entertainment industry still reeling from the death of media mogul and producer Shona Ferguson, another thespian, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, has revealed that she's currently fighting for her life in hospital.
Taking to her Instagram Stories after an emotional day as Shona was laid to rest, Thembisa shared that the grief was heavy for her, especially since she was also fighting for her life.
“My kid feeling my grief and comforting me, on the phone today, knowing very well that I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” Thembisa said.
The actress didn't reveal her ailment or what landed her in hospital. However, she said that she was feeling vulnerable and needed to break away so she could focus on healing and loving her people.
“At my most vulnerable, I actually don't have the strength for anything else. Time to break away. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard.”
Thembisa — having been one of the thespians that worked close with the Fergusons — penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Shona.
“Still in utter disbelief. You don’t get to experience people like Shona Ferguson and not be moved or inspired. Affirms you constantly. Pushes you artistically. He believed in all of us and showed it too. What do we do with all this heartache. Praying for sis Connie, Sedi, Ali & Roro, Lauren, Lorato ... we are with you, praying for you. Covering you. Thank you for everything, Uncle Sho. I know the big stage God has called you for, is worthy of your greatness”
The actress, played the role of Vuyiswa Maake on The Queen, as a temporary replacement for actress Zandile Msutwana, who got injured on set and had to take a break.
Fans were “very excited” for Thembisa and thankful to her for taking this gigantic challenge. They also wished Zandile a speedy recovery.
Taking to Instagram on the day of her debut, Thembisa expressed her gratitude for the love and applauded Zandile for the “powerhouse of a character” she's built.
“Thank you for the warm welcome everyone. Zandile Msutwana has built a powerhouse of a character. It’s an honour walking this journey. Get well soon, beautiful,” Thembisa wrote at the time.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Thembisa's management for additional comment and this article will be updated should they respond.