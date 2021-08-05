Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo reveals she’s 'fighting for dear life in hospital'

With the entertainment industry still reeling from the death of media mogul and producer Shona Ferguson, another thespian, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, has revealed that she's currently fighting for her life in hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after an emotional day as Shona was laid to rest, Thembisa shared that the grief was heavy for her, especially since she was also fighting for her life.

“My kid feeling my grief and comforting me, on the phone today, knowing very well that I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” Thembisa said.

The actress didn't reveal her ailment or what landed her in hospital. However, she said that she was feeling vulnerable and needed to break away so she could focus on healing and loving her people.

“At my most vulnerable, I actually don't have the strength for anything else. Time to break away. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard.”