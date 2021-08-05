TshisaLIVE

'This must be the hardest period in her life': Fana Mokoena heartbroken for Connie Ferguson after Shona’s death

05 August 2021 - 13:00
Fana Mokoena is praying for Connie Ferguson.
Fana Mokoena is praying for Connie Ferguson.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to the late Shona Ferguson, expressing his heartbreak for the star's wife Connie.

Shona was laid to rest at a private funeral ceremony on Wednesday. He died last week after contracting Covid-19.

Fana acted alongside Connie on the hit SABC1 soapie Generations and took to social media this week to pray for his former colleague during this difficult time.

“I was the master of ceremonies at this wedding, sending off my good friend and colleague to one of the greatest gentlemen she ever met,” he captioned a picture of Connie and Shona's wedding. 

“A quiet occasion with family, friends and colleagues. The rest was history. This must be the hardest period in Conza’s life. I pray for her.”

In a separate post, Fana shared a snap of the couple, with the caption “Forever. God bless you, Conz.”

Attempts to get further comment from Fana were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be updated once received.

Delivering a eulogy in a pre-recorded audio message at his funeral, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was at Shona's death.

“Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be in this position that I am in today, speaking as I am today, without your physical presence.

“Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw. That's what I saw for myself; that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream. I never, never anticipated where we are today,” she said

The couple were a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. 

Together, they started their production company Ferguson Films and produced much-loved and award-winning TV shows like RockvilleThe Queen and The Throne.

READ MORE

WATCH | Connie Ferguson's heartbreaking message to Shona: 'I thought we'd grow old together'

"This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again, when God thinks it's time."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Shona Ferguson to be buried in family only private ceremony

The Ferguson family have revealed that Shona's funeral will be a private ceremony attended by family members only on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Veteran actor and producer Shona Ferguson laid to rest

Shona's daughters Alicia and Lesedi are expected to speak at the service, while a recorded message from his wife Connie will be played.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi steps away from Metro FM mic amid abuse allegations TshisaLIVE
  3. Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Sbu teases 'radio station' featuring himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira 'unapologetic' about packed Maboneng club with no masks in sight TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home