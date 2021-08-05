'This must be the hardest period in her life': Fana Mokoena heartbroken for Connie Ferguson after Shona’s death
Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to the late Shona Ferguson, expressing his heartbreak for the star's wife Connie.
Shona was laid to rest at a private funeral ceremony on Wednesday. He died last week after contracting Covid-19.
Fana acted alongside Connie on the hit SABC1 soapie Generations and took to social media this week to pray for his former colleague during this difficult time.
“I was the master of ceremonies at this wedding, sending off my good friend and colleague to one of the greatest gentlemen she ever met,” he captioned a picture of Connie and Shona's wedding.
“A quiet occasion with family, friends and colleagues. The rest was history. This must be the hardest period in Conza’s life. I pray for her.”
I was the Master of Ceremonies at this wedding, sending off my good friend and colleague to one of the greatest gentlemen she ever met. A quiet occasion with family, friends and colleagues. The rest was history. This must be the hardest period in Conza’s life. I pray for her pic.twitter.com/Vhy5hnilHD— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) August 4, 2021
In a separate post, Fana shared a snap of the couple, with the caption “Forever. God bless you, Conz.”
Forever ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you Conz. pic.twitter.com/Otp0NnYmvl— Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) August 2, 2021
Attempts to get further comment from Fana were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be updated once received.
Delivering a eulogy in a pre-recorded audio message at his funeral, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was at Shona's death.
“Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be in this position that I am in today, speaking as I am today, without your physical presence.
“Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw. That's what I saw for myself; that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream. I never, never anticipated where we are today,” she said
The couple were a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.
Together, they started their production company Ferguson Films and produced much-loved and award-winning TV shows like Rockville, The Queen and The Throne.