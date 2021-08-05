'This must be the hardest period in her life': Fana Mokoena heartbroken for Connie Ferguson after Shona’s death

Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to the late Shona Ferguson, expressing his heartbreak for the star's wife Connie.

Shona was laid to rest at a private funeral ceremony on Wednesday. He died last week after contracting Covid-19.

Fana acted alongside Connie on the hit SABC1 soapie Generations and took to social media this week to pray for his former colleague during this difficult time.

“I was the master of ceremonies at this wedding, sending off my good friend and colleague to one of the greatest gentlemen she ever met,” he captioned a picture of Connie and Shona's wedding.

“A quiet occasion with family, friends and colleagues. The rest was history. This must be the hardest period in Conza’s life. I pray for her.”