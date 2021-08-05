TIMELINE | Connie’s sister details Shona Ferguson's 33-day battle with Covid-19

“Nana, I need you” — Connie calls sister for moral support as Mr Sho gets worse: July 12

“On the 12th, my sister called me — I was in Botswana and we had just lost another brother to Covid-19. She called and said, eix Nana, I need you. Mr Sho is not well.

I arrived from Botswana on July 14, whereby now I started helping my sister with the journey as a caregiver.

Shona experiences worst symptoms: July 15

“On the 15th, the symptoms were at their worst. The doctors did what they could at Pinehaven, thanks to them.”

Shona airlifted to Milpark private hospital: July 16

The worsened symptoms “resulted in him being airlifted to Milpark on July 16, where he spent two weeks in ICU. During those two weeks, we were officially living at Milpark.”

The biggest fight of Shona's life, family “moves” into Milpark: July 16-July 28

“Mr Sho fought. He fought a very hard battle. And it seems like he had a plan for us as the family to prepare for us in the two weeks, because my family turned into having so much faith. We prayed so much. That two weeks was like a turnaround for the family.

“There would be days where we would get to the hospital and we would see the nurse panicking and shaking. More or less telling us as a family that they did all they could and this is our time to say goodbye.”