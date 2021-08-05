Unathi Nkayi shares clip of altercation with taxi driver, says she will open hit and run case with police

Radio personality and musician Unathi was left distraught after an altercation with a taxi driver who allegedly damaged her car, saying she will be opening a hit and run case.

In a video posted to Instagram, the star can be heard from behind the camera talking to a man who allegedly hit her car with his taxi. Denying Unathi's claim, the driver can be seen in an altercation with Unathi.

In the caption to the video, the star claimed that the driver of the taxi tried to intimidate her after he bumped her car. She said that when she didn't back down, the man proceeded to touch her repeatedly.

“What we deal with as SA women! He bumps my car, shouts at me to intimidate me. When that doesn’t work, he repeatedly puts his hands on me. When that doesn’t work he flees,” said Unathi.

She went on to say that other men at the scene who were helping her also “put their hands” on her. Unathi also took the time to point out the irony of this happening during women's month, and said she would be opening a hit and run case.

“But the other men trying to diffuse the situation also say it’s OK to put their hands. Happy Women’s Month ladies. PS I’m fine. Will open up a hit and run case,” she wrote.

Unathi isn't the only star who has had to face the dangers of the road. Slaap Tiger star Gigi Lamayne was recently hijacked.

Gigi took to Twitter minutes after the apparent incident happened to ask for help, letting fans know she had run from the car with her cellphone. She then threw her cellphone in a bush, which resulted in one of the perpetrators threatening to rape her.

After being flooded with concerned messages, the rapper returned to social media to let fans know she was doing OK.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I am well. You know, in SA, it’s like you get into a situation where you are just like, OK, sharp, today is my turn. Today is my turn to get robbed, today is my turn to go through whatever it is, so I think maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. But I know my story is not an isolated story and there’s nothing special about what happened to me yesterday,” Gigi said.