WATCH | Dawn Thandeka King reveals on-set injury — shares healing journey

Taking to IG in a live video, the star shut down rumours that she is pregnant as many had speculated, and that she sustained a knee injury.

“I'm not pregnant, I wish I were. I just have a knee injury and I have been trying to communicate this to people. And there was a video where I was talking about what I did a few months ago and all I said was 'I was tired'. I was tired from not being able to move because I was lying here the whole time,” she said.

She went on to detail how the injury saw her requiring an operation.

“In April, I injured my knee on set. So that meant I had to go for surgery. And that meant I was immobile, I've been immobile. For three months I was completely immobile.”

“I didn't want anyone to know I was injured because I wanted to heal on my own,” said the star.

Watch here: