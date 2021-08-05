WATCH | Dawn Thandeka King reveals on-set injury — shares healing journey
Dawn Thandeka King has taken to social media to open up about an injury that left her incapacitated for months, and has shared with fans her healing journey.
In an Instagram post, the star told fans that she was injured while doing what she loves and will share more details on what exactly happened.
“On the 16th of April 2021 while doing something that I love doing more than anything else in the world, a terrible accident happened. I will share the details in my next post. Stay tuned, this is my journey to healing ... ” she wrote.
Taking to IG in a live video, the star shut down rumours that she is pregnant as many had speculated, and that she sustained a knee injury.
“I'm not pregnant, I wish I were. I just have a knee injury and I have been trying to communicate this to people. And there was a video where I was talking about what I did a few months ago and all I said was 'I was tired'. I was tired from not being able to move because I was lying here the whole time,” she said.
She went on to detail how the injury saw her requiring an operation.
“In April, I injured my knee on set. So that meant I had to go for surgery. And that meant I was immobile, I've been immobile. For three months I was completely immobile.”
“I didn't want anyone to know I was injured because I wanted to heal on my own,” said the star.
Watch here:
Dawn isn't the only person in celebville who has been battling with illness. Reality TV Shauwn Mkhize recently shared with fans that she was diagnosed with high blood pressure and was on bed rest and gravely ill.
In an IG post, the star detailed how she has recovered from dealing with a life-threatening illness.
She said while sedated on medication, she found the guidance she needed to get back on her feet.
Announcing her return, the star said she is back and better than ever.
“I’m back with a bang! Refreshed, relaxed and I am ready to face anything that has been thrown at me and still being thrown at me. I am recharged and sober. Let’s go! I am my mother’s daughter!” she wrote.