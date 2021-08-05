TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘I thought we would grow old together’: Shona Ferguson’s emotional funeral tributes

05 August 2021 - 12:30 By TshisaLIVE

Emotional tributes poured in as family gathered in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, to pay tribute to the late veteran actor and producer Shona Ferguson.

Ferguson died at Milpark hospital on July 30 due to Covid-19 complications.

Ferguson's family took to the podium at the late actor and producer's funeral service to share their fond memories of him.

The beloved actor and producer's wife, Connie Ferguson, delivered a heartfelt message in a pre-recorded message played during the funeral proceedings. 

“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho', I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw, that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream,” she said.

Ferguson's grandson, Ronewa, also paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, saying, “My grandpa was very much more than my grandpa' because he already knew whatever I wanted whenever I asked. He used to call me Khai and he used to call me King but now that he is in heaven I'll never hear him call me King,” 

