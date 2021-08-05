Zola Hashatsi relieved after Dumi Masilela’s killers get life sentences

Exactly four years and a day after he was murdered, the late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela's killers were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Dumi Masilela was shot in an attempted hijacking in Thembisa in August 2017.

Sowetan reported that emotional scenes played out in the high court in Pretoria after five men accused of murdering Dumi were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Those convicted for his murder are Bongani John Masombuka, 34, Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, 33, Khumbudzo Solomon Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu and Mashudu Malema, 31.

Dumi's family and friends — including fellow actors Zola Hashatsi Brighton Ngoma — were present in court to hold Dumi's mother Sabatha Masilela's hand.

Taking to his Instagram, Zola said he felt that the court ruling mitigated his grief.

“After four years and a day, since our friend Dumi Masilela's murder. The case is done, all 5 of his killers, have received life sentences. We made sure. Nxa the week has been draining, but we carried each other. Brighton Ngoma when I was weak, you were strong. Dumi's Mom has asked me to thank you all for the love, prayers and support you have given her. Let me thank you all. Now Dumi can rest,” he wrote.