Connie Ferguson thanks South Africans for their support since Shona’s passing
“Thank you South Africa, the continent, and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort, and prayers. My family and I appreciate you.”
Actress Connie Ferguson has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Mzansi for the outpouring of love and support she and her family have been engulfed with since their world shattered when her husband Shona Ferguson died last week.
Shona died aged 47 on July 30 after he succumbed to Covid-19 complications at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
Taking to Instagram a day after his funeral service, Connie express her gratitude. She thanked Mzansi and the whole world for the prayers she believes have helped hold her up during her family's difficult time.
“I really have no words but to say thank you. Thank you South Africa, the continent, and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort, and prayers. My family and I appreciate you. God bless you all.”
The newly widowed actress thanked those who had a hand in giving her husband of 20 years a worthy farewell.
“Broodie Funeral and Nono_events , thank you for giving my husband a send-off worthy of a king! There’s never been anything ordinary about this man of God, and to the last moment, he had to put on a SHO!”
She also thanked her colleagues for the love and support sent her way.
“To my friends and colleagues, your support has been immeasurable! Thank you and God bless and multiply you.”
Family gathered in Ruimsig Johannesburg to pay tribute to late veteran actor and producer Shona Ferguson. The actor had passed away from Covid-19 related complications on July 30 2021.
Connie also used the opportunity to talk to her daughters and sisters - who have been her pillar during this time.
In the heart-warming post, the actress assured her family that Shona would always be with them in spirit.
“My daughters @sediimatsunyane & @ali.ferguson_, my sister @astoshiah and my grandson Ro, we have held each other’s hands so tight during this trying time. Dad lives on in our hearts and the many great memories we’ve shared over the past 20 years.
“He’ll always be with us. God will give us the strength to soldier on and heal our broken hearts. To my brothers and sisters on both sides, God is still God. He will see us through... To my ANGEL SHO, thank you for the best 20 years of my life! I love you and know that you are with us in spirit. One day we’ll be reunited, and all the angels in heaven will rejoice,” she wrote.
Shona's life will be celebrated on Friday with a memorial service. The event will be live streamed.