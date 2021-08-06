DJ Maphorisa, Cassper and others come for Jorja Smith's 'amapiano' single

After it hit streaming platforms, SA caught wind of the single and had their own comments on the song. Taking to Twitter, many of the biggest names in entertainment felt the musicians who created the track couldn't claim that it was an "amapiano" track, with many saying that it strays too far from the roots of the genre.

DI Maphorisa, Cassper Nyovest and DBN GOGO were some of the names with a stake in the amapiano game who came forward to criticise the song.

“If you don't involve us, it's not amapiano. Then trust me you can't eat alone on amapiano, it's a community movement but we don't mind sharing though,” said DJ Maphorisa.

Cassper had similar views, however he was happy that amapiano is getting the global recognition it deserves. But one fan accused the star of throwing shade at GuiltyBeatz. The latest star to jump on the amapiano wave said that the track needed one of the OG amapiano producers on the track to get that authentic, unique sound.

“I never said anything about Guilty. I said the song is missing a touch from the amapiano producers. Kabza De Small, De Mthuda or Abidoza would have added magic to it. Especially cause she said piano to the world, meaning she was looking for the amapiano sound.”

Here are some of the responses: