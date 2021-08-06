Lebo Mashile on 'Phoenix massacre': 'Killing black people is just business as usual'

Poet and actress Lebo Mashile has taken to social media, along with many other South Africans, to speak out on the Phoenixm massacre.

After the looting and rioting following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma in July, Mzansi has been left shattered by the events that transpired during the unrest.

Tensions have flared between Indians and black Africans over killings that took place in Phoenix, north of Durban, during the riots and looting, leading to the #PhoenixMassacre trending and being talked about for the past couple of weeks.

Actress Lebo took to Twitter to raise awareness about the concerns over the aftermath and collateral damage society has had to deal with.

The star compared it to the Marikana massacre in 2012, saying there hasn't been any consideration for honouring the lives of those who died during the unrest.

“Every day I wake up thinking about the fact that more than 300 people died. This is nearly ten times the number of people killed at Marikana. No mourning. No remembrances. No reflection. No apologies. Killing Black people is just business as usual,” she wrote.