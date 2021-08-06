TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane talks about how accepting her ancestral calling has helped heal her

06 August 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Mona Monyane opens up about accepting her ancestral calling.
Image: Instagram/Mona Monyane

Actress Mona Monyane has been on a journey of personal healing while encouraging other women to focus on their wellness, and she's revealed how ubungoma helped her in her journey.

Mona took to Instagram, speaking of how accepting her spiritual journey helped her heal spiritually and emotionally.

“My journey of healing started with me answering my ancestral calling. I've learnt so much about African spirituality and it has only drawn me closer to God,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mona said that though she had accepted her ancestral calling and went to a shrine, she does not practise as a “sangoma”.

“I have a prophetic gifting ... I realised that I'm not here to practise as a sangoma. I'm a public figure in the entertainment industry but I can't be in this industry without being my true authentic self, and my true authentic self is a woman of God, it's a woman who speaks the word of life,” she said.

Mona says she hopes the conversation of wellness sparks conversation about people's spiritual health too.

“Even when you marry someone who is extremely traditional and you kind of lose yourself, and people are kind of anti any spiritual conversation,” she said.

In an Instagram video the actress went on to recall the lessons she learnt along the way.

“It has been a heck of a phenomenal journey to submit to healing the ego and allowing it to return its faith to a higher power and not the power of the flesh. I have learnt that everything under the sun comes from the creator, but how we as humans choose to navigate some things in the flesh leads us astray ... I came out of the belly of the whale to find that God had not forsaken me ever.”

Mona says she's overwhelmed with gratitude that she's been lifted of worry.

“I was the one who turned away, I was the one who submitted to worshipping the flesh, I was the one who wanted to take charge of my destiny, the timing of my manifestations, the direction of my life. Tonight I cried again, in the deepest feeling of gratitude I have ever experienced because like in my childhood days, I again no longer worry for tomorrow because I have seen, experienced, and felt the undeniable love, favour, and POWER of God working through me and for me.”

TshisaLIVE
