Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's funeral

Actress Ntando Duma has shut down criticism of her attire while attending actor and producer Shona Ferguson's funeral, saying she doesn't have time for the critics.

The former The Queen actress was spotted at Shona's funeral on Wednesday.

She shared snaps taken at the funeral, where the star was seen wearing a leather jacket, a skirt, stockings, boots and black head-to-toe.

However, one user took to Twitter to criticise the star's skirt, saying it was “too short” for a funeral and Ntando should have worn something more “fitting of a lady”.

Not taking the criticism lying down, Ntando said it wasn't the day for anyone to come for her. She also asked the tweep if they aren't tired of always finding something to pick on.

“Anikhathali ne? Not today Madam. Try someone else,” said Ntando.