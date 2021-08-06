TshisaLIVE

Somizi denies abuse allegations by 'estranged' husband - says Mohale's 'not a victim'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 August 2021 - 10:47
Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung are estranged.
Image: Austin Malema via Showmax

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has broken his silence about his marriage woes and the abuse allegations levelled against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

In a statement issued on Instagram, Somizi has addressed the abuse allegations that popped up earlier this week when Sunday World reported that Mohale allegedly made the claims in an interview with producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.

Somizi’s management told TshisaLIVE it was aware of the allegations, while Mohale or his management are yet to respond to any enquiries made by TshisaLIVE.

Somizi steps away from Metro FM mic amid abuse allegations

As calls for the star to address the abuse claims mounted, the SABC said Somizi had met with his Metro FM bosses and requested time off.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi has “vehemently denied” ever physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.

“What I am going to state, however, is that we had one altercation in which I had to defend myself and both of us were physically hurt by the other. I am at this stage not at liberty to dive deeper into the details but can state that he is not a victim in this situation,” read part of the statement.

The Idols SA judge moved on to address the claims that he has sabotaged Mohale's efforts to be financially independent before he also address the claims about their sex life.

“I have been accused of sabotaging his efforts to be financially independent and can confirm that I have never made a concerted effort to block his networks. In fact I have encouraged it, I have even through my own channels petitioned for opportunities for him to make money through my networks and I've amplified some of the work he's done through his campaigns.”

Somizi then added, "There have been publications of stories related to our sex life and a lot of what has been said is absolutely untrue. These are very personal matters and I would like to keep it as such.”

Somizi admitted that the reputational damage was affecting his work and ability to make money. He confirmed that he and Mohale are filing for divorce and that he only wishes for the process to be “finalised fairly and reasonably”.

Read the full statement below:

