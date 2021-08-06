WATCH | 'I miss him terribly' — Connie Ferguson speaks at Shona's memorial

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson stood up and gave a heartfelt speech, telling those in attendance that she wants to honour her husband's memory. She added that she was opting not to cry during the service because she wanted to join everyone in celebrating her husband's well-lived life.

After explaining that it's a been a difficult week, the actress wore a beautiful smile as she travelled down memory lane to the first day she met Shona.

“In that moment when our eyes locked, he gave this — my husband has the best smile and I am saying has because I can still see it - my husband has the best smile. And he turned about, and all I saw was this radiant smile. At the time I didn't know he was an angel but this man, even at that moment, he was memorable. And he turned with this big smile and said, 'Hi, I'm Shona'; so confident. Not arrogant, confident,” she said.

Connie said she thinks Shona knew his days were numbered as he lived life to the fullest.

“This man lived every day like it was his last. There are no regrets, just memories, beautiful memories,” Connie said.

Childhood friend DJ Fresh took to the podium to reflect on their friendship that started back in Botswana before they made it big on the SA entertainment scene.

Teary-eyed co-stars Gail Mabalane, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Zandile Msutwana and Enhle Mbali also had the opportunity to share their most precious moments together on and off-screen in their own personal dedications.