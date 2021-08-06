WATCH | 'I miss him terribly' — Connie Ferguson speaks at Shona's memorial
DJ Fresh, Gail Mabalane and Enhle Mbali joined others to honour Shona Ferguson at memorial service on Friday
Esteemed guests and loved ones gathered to pay their respects and tributes to the late actor and producer Shona Ferguson who died last week from Covid-19 complications.
Shona was laid to rest on Wednesday and was honoured in a memorial service on Friday by family, friends and government officials who bid their farewells and honoured the memory of the legendary performer.
MC and Generations co-star Sello ka Maake-Ncube welcomed MEC Mbali Hlophe along with other esteemed government officials in attendance, and sent out a message of love to on-screen and off-screen sister Connie Ferguson during these difficult times.
At the beginning of the service, daughter Ali Ferguson dedicated a piano piece to her father. A reel of the star's finest moments on screen, from Kings of Joburg to his breakout role on Generations and Muvhango.
Shona's wife Connie Ferguson stood up and gave a heartfelt speech, telling those in attendance that she wants to honour her husband's memory. She added that she was opting not to cry during the service because she wanted to join everyone in celebrating her husband's well-lived life.
After explaining that it's a been a difficult week, the actress wore a beautiful smile as she travelled down memory lane to the first day she met Shona.
“In that moment when our eyes locked, he gave this — my husband has the best smile and I am saying has because I can still see it - my husband has the best smile. And he turned about, and all I saw was this radiant smile. At the time I didn't know he was an angel but this man, even at that moment, he was memorable. And he turned with this big smile and said, 'Hi, I'm Shona'; so confident. Not arrogant, confident,” she said.
Connie said she thinks Shona knew his days were numbered as he lived life to the fullest.
“This man lived every day like it was his last. There are no regrets, just memories, beautiful memories,” Connie said.
Childhood friend DJ Fresh took to the podium to reflect on their friendship that started back in Botswana before they made it big on the SA entertainment scene.
Teary-eyed co-stars Gail Mabalane, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Zandile Msutwana and Enhle Mbali also had the opportunity to share their most precious moments together on and off-screen in their own personal dedications.
Ferguson died at Milpark hospital on July 30 due to Covid-19 complications.
At the star's funeral earlier this week, Connie delivered a heartfelt message in a pre-recorded message played during the funeral proceedings.
“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho', I said you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw, that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream,” she said.
Ferguson's grandson, Ronewa, also paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, saying, “My grandpa was very much more than my grandpa' because he already knew whatever I wanted whenever I asked. He used to call me Khai and he used to call me King but now that he is in heaven I'll never hear him call me King.”