Cassper Nyovest needs 'worthy' boxing opponent after Prince Kaybee fallout
Musician Cassper Nyovest says he is looking for someone to fight in the ring after two potential matchups fell through.
The star initially challenged AKA to a boxing match, but it failed to happen. He followed up with an offer to get in the ring with Prince Kaybee but that didn't work out either.
Now, Cassper is looking for the next big name to throw hands in the boxing ring.
While taking to opportunity to gloat about the success of his 990 sneakers and finishing a TV show, the star said that he is back at the gym to train after a rest. He went on to ask fans who they thought would be a great sparring match for him.
“The 990 selling, I'm back to training tomorrow. Done shooting a TV show. Time to break a sweat and drop a lil bit of weight. Wish I was training for an actual fight for a lil bit of a push. Need to get a worthy opponent, someone with some sort of a name. It'll be fun. But who?” he wrote.
In the replies, NaakMusiQ, Priddy Ugly and Big Zulu are some of the names that popped up.
King Monada is a clear fave for most tweeps.
Check out the reactions below:
Tsaya Priddy Ugly hakitsi are Mufasa and Bentley eng eng on his new album.— Aunty BRxZZY. (@_BrXzzy) August 1, 2021
Is Siv Ngesi not a worthy opponent? He’s ready and made it clear that he’s down for a fight.. or you just wanna fight people who are unfit???— Cheddar (@CheddarCapital) August 1, 2021
Definitely that will be the king himself, @KingMonada ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/3WwlZ84ghg— Delta Lebogang Mphahlele (@MphahleleDelta) August 2, 2021
Try Uncle Vinny... Usa funa ukuz thoba inhliziyo nga somone pic.twitter.com/eLKqV2DDAh— 😜ABUTI-TEBOHO😜 (@Pantsula4everr) August 1, 2021
Cassper explained that he turned down the fight with Prince Kaybee because the Hosh hitmaker had “delusional” demands for their match.
“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****** wanna get clout from tweeting or they try to finesse money to fall on encase they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else y'all think would make a good fight?” he wrote. “Hopefully ... the next opponent will be reasonable? Hopefully.”