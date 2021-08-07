Cassper Nyovest needs 'worthy' boxing opponent after Prince Kaybee fallout

Musician Cassper Nyovest says he is looking for someone to fight in the ring after two potential matchups fell through.

The star initially challenged AKA to a boxing match, but it failed to happen. He followed up with an offer to get in the ring with Prince Kaybee but that didn't work out either.

Now, Cassper is looking for the next big name to throw hands in the boxing ring.

While taking to opportunity to gloat about the success of his 990 sneakers and finishing a TV show, the star said that he is back at the gym to train after a rest. He went on to ask fans who they thought would be a great sparring match for him.

“The 990 selling, I'm back to training tomorrow. Done shooting a TV show. Time to break a sweat and drop a lil bit of weight. Wish I was training for an actual fight for a lil bit of a push. Need to get a worthy opponent, someone with some sort of a name. It'll be fun. But who?” he wrote.