‘I make anthems’ — Master KG slams ‘hater’ who says he’s never produced a hit song

Seemingly used to dealing with naysayers, Master KG was not about to let a tweep undermine his music-making skills and quickly clapped back when the tweep recently said he’s never made a hit song.

The Jerusalema hitmaker delivered his hater a quick and effective response after the tweep said “Master KG hasn’t released a banger in his entire career”.

Master KG felt it important to let the tweep know “bangers” aren’t his MO because he an anthems type of guy. .

He responded with, “ Yes because I make anthems, not bangers”, and added two heart emojis.