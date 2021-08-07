TshisaLIVE

‘I make anthems’ — Master KG slams ‘hater’ who says he’s never produced a hit song

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 August 2021 - 08:00
Master KG clapped back at a 'hater'.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Seemingly used to dealing with naysayers, Master KG was not about to let a tweep undermine his music-making skills and quickly clapped back when the tweep recently said he’s never made a hit song.

The Jerusalema hitmaker delivered his hater a quick and effective response after the tweep said “Master KG hasn’t released a banger in his entire career”.

Master KG felt it important to let the tweep know “bangers” aren’t his MO because he an anthems type of guy. .

He responded with, “ Yes because I make anthems, not bangers”, and added two heart emojis.

Even though Jerusalema, which features Nomcebo Zikode, has gone on to become a global anthem, has broken records all over the world and won the Limpopo-born producer multiple awards, Master KG has had to deal with people who aren’t into him and his music.

Master KG has certainly seen more opportunities come his way since his anthem did a global take over. He is living his wildest dreams as he travels the world on the Jerusalema tour. Plus he got the chance to make a song with Akon and David Guetta, and they shot a music video exuding love and positive vibes.

The musician continues to flourish on the international stage and recently took to his Twitter to express his joy at how his life has turned out.

This feeling of travelling the world one country after another and seeing all the love from different people is really amazing.”

