LOL! This parody of Busiswa’s song ‘Coming’ with Naira Marley is hilarious

Singer Busiswa said her day was made after a fan-made parody of her song Coming featuring Nigerian sensation Naira Marley landed on her TL.

It all began when a video of a fan-made parody of the song was making the rounds on social media captioned “Naira Marley and Busiswa have 24 hours to respond”.

In the video, two people can be seen singing to the hit Coming while both coming for Naira and Busiswa’s lines on the R-rated song and making hilarious observations about the hit.

Catching wind of the video, Busiswa took to social media LOL-ing about the situation, saying she needs this video saved to her phone so she can always have a laugh about it.

Though the video may have poked fun at the star and her discography, she took the video in good spirits.

“Send this to me please, I must laugh once a day,” said Busiswa.