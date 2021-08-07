Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready'

Mohale Motaung has released a statement in response to his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo dismissing allegations of abuse.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Mohale broke his silence saying that they were in the process of getting a divorce and did not want his private marital issues splattered in public.

“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of a divorce.” read the statement.

“I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to his image. While I maintained silence in the hopes of an amicable dissolution of our marriage, recent developments compel me to make the following assertions. In these conversations I was laying a case to reason why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show.”

Mohale added that he did not want to reveal his private matters until he was ready.

“I never imagined that my turmoil would be exploited in this manner. Since the release of the conversations I find myself stripped to my agency and the right I had previously reserved to tell my story, when I was ready.”