Sho Madjozi shows gratitude to Tsonga music icon Dr Thomas Chauke

Musician Sho Madjozi is relishing her success after bagging two awards at the SA Music Awards (Samas) for her traditional Xitsonga album What A Life, thanking musician Dr Thomas Chauke for his work on her album.

After bagging both the Female Artist of The Year and Best Traditional Album awards at the 27th annual Samas, the star has taken to social media to express her gratitude for the support.

Most importantly, she thanked Xitsonga traditional musician Dr Thomas Chauke, (who has earned an honorary doctorate from the University of Venda for his advancements in the language) for collaborating with her on the album to produce something out of her regular gqom and afro hip hop sound.

“We did it! Best Traditional Album at the SAMAs. I have soo much to say but for now, I just want to thank Dr Thomas Chauke without whom this project would not have been what it is. Na khensa hi mbilu ya mina hinkwayu!” the star wrote.