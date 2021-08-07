Simphiwe Dana feeling lost after mom's death: 'I don’t know what to do'
Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana says that she needs to find a “new normal” in her life after the death of her mother.
Earlier this year, the star shared that her mother had died. Just before that, the star revealed to fans that her mom was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Simphiwe's mother, a retired nurse, had returned to nursing at an old age home in bid to help lighten the load when the pandemic hit SA.
Announcing her death, the star asked fans to keep her and her family in their prayers.
“Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer,” she tweeted.
Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer 🙏🏾— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) July 21, 2021
The Bamako singer has updated her fans on how she feels after the death, saying that for the first time in her life she feels like she doesn't know what to do going forward.
She noted how she needs a normal routine that could help with the emotions she has been feeling after her mother's death.
“For the first time in my life I don’t know what to do. I accept that my mother is gone. It feels like I need a big shift, a new normal to help me handle all these emotions. Surely I cannot be the same person as before,” the star wrote.
For the first time in my life I don’t know what to do. I accept that my mother is gone. It feels like I need a big shift, a new normal to help me handle all these emotions. Surely I cannot be the same person as before— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) August 2, 2021
This lead to much discussion in the reply section of the tweet.
Many shared their sympathy with the star as she goes through this difficult time, and some also shared some advice with the star to help her overcome the obstacles placed in her way.
Check out some of the responses:
From experience; you just need to accept the new normal. Don't waste your time and effort trying to same as before— Nathi Cele (@NathiCele8) August 3, 2021
Ncese Simphiwe.... Strength to you and your family— Prince Ngcobo👑☺🇿🇦 (@prince_ngcobo1) August 2, 2021
I wish you productively heal in the end sisi, mourning is a process that can't be skipped and after which you'll naturally heal. The human soul knows what we don't. Love n light ❤️🕯️— Sboniso Zungu (@Ndaba_Enkulu) August 3, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family.. I can’t even begin to imagine what you’re going through ♥️— IG: @trevvy_n (@trevvy_n) August 3, 2021
Duduzeka seek refuge in the everlasting peace of God and zifundise ukwamukela isimo ongeke usishintshe. Time heals kuzodlula. I fully understand that you are going through but with time you'll be fine pic.twitter.com/MNJdBMiw4m— RichardQ (@Richard77276230) August 2, 2021