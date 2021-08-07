TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana feeling lost after mom's death: 'I don’t know what to do'

07 August 2021 - 16:00
The 'Bamako' star updated fans on how she feels following the death of her mother.
The 'Bamako' star updated fans on how she feels following the death of her mother.
Image: Instagram/Simphiwe Dana

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana says that she needs to find a “new normal” in her life after the death of her mother.

Earlier this year, the star shared that her mother had died. Just before that, the star revealed to fans that her mom was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Simphiwe's mother, a retired nurse, had returned to nursing at an old age home in bid to help lighten the load when the pandemic hit SA.

Announcing her death, the star asked fans to keep her and her family in their prayers. 

“Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer,” she tweeted.

The Bamako singer has updated her fans on how she feels after the death, saying that for the first time in her life she feels like she doesn't know what to do going forward.

She noted how she needs a normal routine that could help with the emotions she has been feeling after her mother's death. 

“For the first time in my life I don’t know what to do. I accept that my mother is gone. It feels like I need a big shift, a new normal to help me handle all these emotions. Surely I cannot be the same person as before,” the star wrote.

This lead to much discussion in the reply section of the tweet.

Many shared their sympathy with the star as she goes through this difficult time, and some also shared some advice with the star to help her overcome the obstacles placed in her way.

Check out some of the responses:

READ MORE

'Stop blaming gatherings, we want to go back to work' — Mzansi celebs react to level 4 lockdown

SA's celebs have given their feedback after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted level 4 lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

OPINION | It's fine to disagree with Simphiwe Dana, but didn’t we just talk about bullying?

The internet has bred this culture of normalising attacking people for their opinions.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Simphiwe Dana on overcoming impostor syndrome

"I was scared of putting myself out there as a composer and arranger, let alone producer for other projects beside mine," she wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma claps back after being judged for her attire at Shona Ferguson's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Kganyago opens up about 4th miscarriage: 'I was hopeful the baby was ... TshisaLIVE
  3. TIMELINE | Connie’s sister details Shona Ferguson's 33-day battle with Covid-19 TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Sbu teases 'radio station' featuring himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, Tbo ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Katlego Maboe returns to IG — says it's been tough as he's 'lost everything' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...