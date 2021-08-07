Simphiwe Dana feeling lost after mom's death: 'I don’t know what to do'

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana says that she needs to find a “new normal” in her life after the death of her mother.

Earlier this year, the star shared that her mother had died. Just before that, the star revealed to fans that her mom was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Simphiwe's mother, a retired nurse, had returned to nursing at an old age home in bid to help lighten the load when the pandemic hit SA.

Announcing her death, the star asked fans to keep her and her family in their prayers.

“Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer,” she tweeted.