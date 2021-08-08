Pearl Modiadie says she's working hard on getting her pre-baby body back!

Pearl Modiadie is working hard to get her pre-baby body back.

Taking to Instagram recently, the media personality revealed that she had gained 20kg when she was pregnant and wanted to shed it all with the hope of snapping back.

“I’ve been training with Lindo Thabede and it looks like something is happening! Now to implement more discipline in my diet.

“I gained 20kg when I had Lewatle and trying to lose all that weight has not been an easy task! I’ve been working on it by being mindful about what I put into my body and ensuring that I’m constantly moving,” she wrote.

Pearl said she was being kind to herself in the process.

“I don’t always get it right, but I keep at it when I fall off. Hoping to get to my pre-baby weight when Lewatle turns 1! How are the moms on my timeline doing?” she added.