Pearl Modiadie says she's working hard on getting her pre-baby body back!

“I gained 20kg when I had Lewatle and trying to lose all that weight has not been an easy task!” Pearl admitted.

08 August 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Modiadie is working on her post-baby body.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Pearl Modiadie is working hard to get her pre-baby body back.

Taking to Instagram recently, the media personality revealed that she had gained 20kg when she was pregnant and wanted to shed it all with the hope of snapping back.

“I’ve been training with Lindo Thabede and it looks like something is happening! Now to implement more discipline in my diet.

“I gained 20kg when I had Lewatle and trying to lose all that weight has not been an easy task! I’ve been working on it by being mindful about what I put into my body and ensuring that I’m constantly moving,” she wrote.

Pearl said she was being kind to herself in the process.

“I don’t always get it right, but I keep at it when I fall off. Hoping to get to my pre-baby weight when Lewatle turns 1! How are the moms on my timeline doing?” she added.

Pearl welcomed her baby boy in September last year and has been working hard to shed her post baby weight.

In May the media personality stopped the traffic with her sizzling body while at the beach in Cape Town.

Speaking of her journey as a new mother, Pearl Modiadie mentioned that the baby's arrival was tough on her physically and psychologically.

“Life after birth is quite a massive adjust! The baby’s arrival changed a lot for me physically, psychologically, my daily routine changed as well as my sleeping patterns of course and I wouldn’t trade it for anything ... It’s all taking some time to get used to though,” she said.

