SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s bush getaway

08 August 2021 - 10:00
Ayanda Thabethe took a break in fresh air on a safari.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

TV personality and model Ayanda Thabethe decided to take a break from the bright lights and kick back on a vacation in the bush.

After SA recently moved from lockdown alert level 4 to level 3, and many of our leisurely activities are again available to enjoy, a well-deserved rest was in store for Ayanda.

In snaps and videos, the star showed off her trip to Thornybush Game Reserve in Kruger National Park.

The star took in views of the Mzansi savannas while sipping on the finest, and even caught a snap with a member of the Big Five who was pretty keen to meet Ayanda (probably a fan).

Getting that much-needed rest and recreation, Ayanda was looking as fab as ever, even if she was bundu bashing and not in front of the camera.

“A bush photo dump,” the star captioned the post. 

Check out the star's trip below:

1 week ago

3 weeks ago

1 month ago
