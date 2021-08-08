'Til death do us apart' — Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza celebrate anniversary

Woza hitmaker Lady Du and her husband, actor Andile Mxakaza, celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary and the couple are still as smitten as they were the minute they fell in love.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her Bellagio ring Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, reflected on the last 365 days of pure engaged bliss between the lovebirds.

After proposing only four months into their relationship, Lady Du revealed that she was “broken” and scared until she realised that saying yes to the actor of Isibaya fame was the best decision she has ever made.

“I chose love, I chose protection, I chose honesty, I chose respect, I chose a best friend, I chose a man that treats me like the only woman in the world,” she wrote.

The star also confirmed that Andile and his well-loved character Fezile are one and the same.

“I’d watch his character on Isibaya and think it was all an act but no, he played himself,” she wrote.

Du also revealed her grandmother died on the same day that the pair were engaged, saying that it's all possibly fate.

“Today also happens to be the day my grandmother died. She left with a piece of my soul. From the day she died I was never the same. When Andile asked for my hand on this day I knew she had something to do with it. Thank you hubby for your love and respect,” she wrote.

Andile also wrote a beautiful isiZulu message to his love on Instagram. He said he does not have many words, only that he will love her even in the afterlife. Adding that in this life, he would spend the rest of his days loving her.