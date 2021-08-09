LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King believes her spiritual gift informs her work

“I heal through prayer. I am just a vessel, in me comes through spirits of male and female. In our spiritual context, male nor female exist in the manner in which people understand it, because you can be female in body but male in spirit.

Dawn also said that her spiritual gift had inspired and informed her talent to kill it in front of the camera.

“I know that I heal through my career, that is why the only way I could make it into the entertainment space was for me to go through my initiation process, for me to understand that my performing gift, my acting talent or my performance talent, comes with my calling. And so when I do my work, I am actually healing people through my work.”

She worries that the world is too concerned with gender, advising that we should learn to see past one's gender and value their work for what it is.

The star says through putting gender aside, we see someone's soul for what it is, thus creating equality among the genders.

“I worry when everything has to be gender-based. I am a performer in the entertainment space, I am a healer in the healing space, it has nothing to do with my gender. I think I would be a performer even if I were born male.

“Just like we are advised not to see colour, I would advise for people to see fewer and fewer people for their gender; to remove the gender and just look at the work someone does. In that way, we work towards seeing the soul, you see them, for who they are because we are spirit first and then we are human,” said Dawn.