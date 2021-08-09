LISTEN | RHOD's Nonku Williams talks about reality TV, love & having nothing to hide

“Time heals everything. The very same people that called me out ... I had to remind myself that I'm also human ... I know who I am ... people don't know the full story ... I'm not bothered at all, I know what I stand for ... Most people don't know what a prayerful women I am. I know the bible like I know the back of my hand.” she added.

Nonku studied theology and says that she does not focus on the negative because she is a prayerful women.

“I have nothing to hide but a lot of people don't believe it ... It was 2005 when I heard the audible voice of God ... it sounded like a trumpet ... it called out my name, it said 'Nonkululeko' and I responded saying 'yes Lord'. I saw a vision of Jesus Christ hanging on the cross with a crown and blood dripping on his face ... I was chosen.”

After getting divorced, Nonku says that she is not looking to get married again.

“I'm still young, I know that I will find someone who is right but I know I do not want to get married again ... I've got three kids ... I knew before I got married that it wasn't it ... I divided a paper in half and I wrote all the reasons why I should get married and all the reasons why I shouldn't, and I think there were two reasons why I should but I went ahead and got married anyway. I've had right relationships before but I want someone that will be perfect in my eyes.

“When nature calls, obviously I'm human. I'll find myself indulging in sin ... I told God that I do not want to get married again, but at the same time I'm longing to have a partner ... I'm not saying that I don't sin, I don't indulge ... in my weakness God makes me stronger,”