LISTEN | RHOD's Nonku Williams talks about reality TV, love & having nothing to hide
“I have nothing to hide but a lot of people don't believe it ..." Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams said.
Real House Wives of Durban star Nonkululeko Williams recently celebrated her 42nd birthday and she reflected on life's challenges, being a reality TV star and her future.
“I could have not been more proud of everything that I've been through, the hurt, the failures ... each and every thing that I experienced ... I'm celebrating life, I'm celebrating ... [and] I'm celebrating my children,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Here is what she had to say:
“Time heals everything. The very same people that called me out ... I had to remind myself that I'm also human ... I know who I am ... people don't know the full story ... I'm not bothered at all, I know what I stand for ... Most people don't know what a prayerful women I am. I know the bible like I know the back of my hand.” she added.
Nonku studied theology and says that she does not focus on the negative because she is a prayerful women.
“I have nothing to hide but a lot of people don't believe it ... It was 2005 when I heard the audible voice of God ... it sounded like a trumpet ... it called out my name, it said 'Nonkululeko' and I responded saying 'yes Lord'. I saw a vision of Jesus Christ hanging on the cross with a crown and blood dripping on his face ... I was chosen.”
After getting divorced, Nonku says that she is not looking to get married again.
“I'm still young, I know that I will find someone who is right but I know I do not want to get married again ... I've got three kids ... I knew before I got married that it wasn't it ... I divided a paper in half and I wrote all the reasons why I should get married and all the reasons why I shouldn't, and I think there were two reasons why I should but I went ahead and got married anyway. I've had right relationships before but I want someone that will be perfect in my eyes.
“When nature calls, obviously I'm human. I'll find myself indulging in sin ... I told God that I do not want to get married again, but at the same time I'm longing to have a partner ... I'm not saying that I don't sin, I don't indulge ... in my weakness God makes me stronger,”