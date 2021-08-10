TshisaLIVE

Cassper vs AKA 2.0 | SA discusses 'The Braai Show's' new host & ownership

Is rapper AKA now Cassper's boss? Whew, what a tricky situation!

10 August 2021 - 12:00
Fans want to know what's going on with the celebrity reality series 'The Braai Show' on SABC1.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

The TL was left in a mess after it was announced that musician Cassper Nyovest will be taking over from rival AKA as the host of SABC1's The Braai Show

Though their years-long beef is no secret to the fans, SA Hip-Hop wasn't expecting to see a clash between the personalities after Cassper called off their much-anticipated boxing match earlier this year. 

On Monday, Mufasa announced that he is the new host of the popular celebrity reality TV show. The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest will air on Wednesday at 6pm, from September 8.

“Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on SABC 1!”

“Don't forget to use the hashtag! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon! Le Plane ilandile! ABASHWE!” said Cassper.

The SABC also confirmed the show. 

“SABC1 is pleased to announce the return of the popular cooking show, The Braai Show, with a brand new host in multi awards winning rapper Cassper Nyovest taking over the braai stand.”

However, fans were confused by the news, with questions about how Cassper's management “missed” the fact that by bagging the new gig, Cassper is essentially “employed” by AKA, who apparently owns 50% of the show as an executive producer.

Here are some of the reactions that popped up after Cassper's trending announcement.

But the Siyathandana hitmaker clapped back, asking the tweep if it made sense for two rivals to enter into a contractual, working agreement with each other.

He also said he isn't willing to engage with the trolls until the show airs. 

In a statement on behalf AKA and the company believed to be co-owners of the show, AKA said he had been made aware of Cassper being the new host but claims he wasn't consulted before the decision was made.

Though not surprised by the opportunism, Mr Forbes does regret the lack of integrity and legal foresight by those who have sought to proceed with this incompetently sanctioned plan,” reads part of the statement.

TshisaLIVE reached out to AKA's management directly for verification of the statement and additional comment on the The Braai Show saga, however they had not responded by the time this article was published.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media with their thoughts on the show having a new host and what this means for the well known AKA-Cassper beef.

Check out their responses below:

