Cassper vs AKA 2.0 | SA discusses 'The Braai Show's' new host & ownership

The TL was left in a mess after it was announced that musician Cassper Nyovest will be taking over from rival AKA as the host of SABC1's The Braai Show.

Though their years-long beef is no secret to the fans, SA Hip-Hop wasn't expecting to see a clash between the personalities after Cassper called off their much-anticipated boxing match earlier this year.

On Monday, Mufasa announced that he is the new host of the popular celebrity reality TV show. The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest will air on Wednesday at 6pm, from September 8.

“Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on SABC 1!”

“Don't forget to use the hashtag! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon! Le Plane ilandile! ABASHWE!” said Cassper.