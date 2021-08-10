Cassper vs AKA 2.0 | SA discusses 'The Braai Show's' new host & ownership
Is rapper AKA now Cassper's boss? Whew, what a tricky situation!
The TL was left in a mess after it was announced that musician Cassper Nyovest will be taking over from rival AKA as the host of SABC1's The Braai Show.
Though their years-long beef is no secret to the fans, SA Hip-Hop wasn't expecting to see a clash between the personalities after Cassper called off their much-anticipated boxing match earlier this year.
On Monday, Mufasa announced that he is the new host of the popular celebrity reality TV show. The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest will air on Wednesday at 6pm, from September 8.
“Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on SABC 1!”
“Don't forget to use the hashtag! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon! Le Plane ilandile! ABASHWE!” said Cassper.
Cassper Nyovest is taking over The Braai Show on Sabc 1! It's now called #TheBraaiShowWithCass . Don't forget to use the hashtag!!! Broadcasting dates will be announced by channel soon!!! Le Plane ilandile!! ABASHWE! pic.twitter.com/Dv3L08dqX7— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021
The SABC also confirmed the show.
“SABC1 is pleased to announce the return of the popular cooking show, The Braai Show, with a brand new host in multi awards winning rapper Cassper Nyovest taking over the braai stand.”
New Show Alert 🚨 #SABC1 is pleased to announce the return on the popular cooking show, #TheBraaiShow with a brand new host in multi awards winning rapper @casspernyovest taking over the braai stand.— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) August 9, 2021
To air every Wednesday at 6pm as from the 8th of September #SABC1WeMakeSure pic.twitter.com/v0EHMfVXgH
However, fans were confused by the news, with questions about how Cassper's management “missed” the fact that by bagging the new gig, Cassper is essentially “employed” by AKA, who apparently owns 50% of the show as an executive producer.
Here are some of the reactions that popped up after Cassper's trending announcement.
Are you trying to say AKA hired Cassper? pic.twitter.com/XROkwDPugQ— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) August 9, 2021
Well done Cass now finish the job adopting Cairo pic.twitter.com/SoGEUByFXj— ChiefMike🇿🇦 (@MikeSishi) August 9, 2021
But the Siyathandana hitmaker clapped back, asking the tweep if it made sense for two rivals to enter into a contractual, working agreement with each other.
He also said he isn't willing to engage with the trolls until the show airs.
Lol.. Does this even make sense when you read it ? CASSPER NYOVEST ? Hired by who? No boys but whatever makes it feel better. Not gonna discuss my business online unless its necessary. Can't wait 4 yall to see the show on Sabc1!!!! Remember, the hashtag is #TheBraaiShowWithCass https://t.co/0kSBtDq1Qb— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021
In a statement on behalf AKA and the company believed to be co-owners of the show, AKA said he had been made aware of Cassper being the new host but claims he wasn't consulted before the decision was made.
“Though not surprised by the opportunism, Mr Forbes does regret the lack of integrity and legal foresight by those who have sought to proceed with this incompetently sanctioned plan,” reads part of the statement.
TshisaLIVE reached out to AKA's management directly for verification of the statement and additional comment on the The Braai Show saga, however they had not responded by the time this article was published.
So AKA wasn't involved in the decision to appoint the new host??? 💔💔Of all the people in the country they chose his rival and didn't tell him( a 50 percent owner of the show). 😢 pic.twitter.com/6Mgi3CCxUT— Tshepiso Pianist (@ManabileTshepi) August 9, 2021
Meanwhile, fans took to social media with their thoughts on the show having a new host and what this means for the well known AKA-Cassper beef.
Check out their responses below:
If you have a problem with The Braai Show, you can send your complaints in writing to the BCCSA 🤣— ABUTI TEN FLAGS (@skyjuice_za) August 9, 2021
I think Cass will do well with the braai show. The guy has a fun personality.— Harper (@WayneH__) August 9, 2021
So when Cass was asking AKA he should sign the papers he was actually referring to the Braai show papers?🤔 pic.twitter.com/QVQln1A48T— Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) August 9, 2021
So Aka is also known as Cassper Nyovest on the new braai show.. pic.twitter.com/KYmznPghoW— Mfundo 🇿🇦 (@Mhayise_Sedana) August 9, 2021