Criselda Kananda opens up about trauma and survival in light of Women’s Month

Activist and media personality Dr Criselda Kananda has spoken out against sexual violence, detailing her own experiences and how she has grown from her trauma.

Taking to Instagram in a lengthy post for Women’s Month, the star dedicated an open letter to “ men who molest, rape and hurt little girls”.

“These little girls grow up hurt and hurt people in return. It takes work on self to heal the hurt. I worked hard and continue to share my experiences to help other women heal past hurts,” she wrote.

Criselda went on to detail her own experiences, saying her soul was ripped apart after going through turmoil as a child.

The star also spoke about how she could vividly remember her experiences, saying it was almost like reliving the moment, and addressed the reality for children who have experienced trauma.

“Not everyone recovers from the childhood trauma of abuse. It takes so much from that child ,” she wrote.

In a liberating and powerful moment, the star said she has claimed back her power and shared her journey of learning to love herself through self-discovery and awareness around the issue of violence towards women.

“Claiming my power back from you is so liberating. Today I look at myself in the mirror and I see my own kind of beautiful. One that is loving, kind, authentic, teachable, purposeful, oozes positive energy, loves life and, oh wow, what a beauty,” she wrote.

Read the full heartbreaking post here: