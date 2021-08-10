Kabza De Small shuts down death hoax - mourns his fellow amapiano brothers

Musician Kabza De Small has poured cold water on rumours about his alleged death that have been circulating online.

It all began after many members of the amapiano fraternity took to Twitter with crying emojis and heartbroken tweets.

This somehow led to fans speculating that Woza hitmaker Kabza had died, promptly landing the star on top of the trending charts, with many concerned about his "death".

Twitter followers later realised that it was in fact amapiano musicians Mpura and Killer Kau who had died after they were apparently involved in a car accident, which took three other lives in the same vehicle.