Kabza De Small shuts down death hoax - mourns his fellow amapiano brothers
Musician Kabza De Small has poured cold water on rumours about his alleged death that have been circulating online.
It all began after many members of the amapiano fraternity took to Twitter with crying emojis and heartbroken tweets.
This somehow led to fans speculating that Woza hitmaker Kabza had died, promptly landing the star on top of the trending charts, with many concerned about his "death".
Twitter followers later realised that it was in fact amapiano musicians Mpura and Killer Kau who had died after they were apparently involved in a car accident, which took three other lives in the same vehicle.
However, Kabza took to Twitter to shut down the rumour mill, tweeting to show fans that he's still alive and heartbroken at the loss of his amapiano brethren.
Having been close with Mpura and a regular guest on what fans dubbed “Mpura's bedtime stories” (Instagram chats with Mpura and various friends that mostly happened at night), Kabza has expressed how devastated he is by the deaths.
On his IG live stories, while playing amapiano in the background, a visibly heartbroken Kabza said he was left speechless by the loss of his boys.
Maphorisa also took to his Instagram to share a video of himself jamming to a song on which Mpura featured.
Watch below:
This isn't the only celebrity death hoax that has rocked Mzansi in the last month.
Musician Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini was rumoured to have died after RIP posts started popping up on the TL, leading to the star trending and many questioning if he was alive.
Confirming to TshisaLIVE that the rumours were just that, the star said he was well and alive. In a hilarious way to address the hoax, the star hung out with TV presenter Zola Hashatsi to shut down the assumptions.
Zola and Cruz Africa took it upon themselves to visit Zola 7 at his home to prove to his legions of fans that he was alive and well.
The three friends briefly discussed the unfortunate hoax when Zola 7 jokingly proclaimed, “it’s nice to be dead”, before adding that he died, went to heaven and returned to his house so he could chill in the street with his mates.